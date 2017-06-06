French Open 2017 results: Wozniacki falls, Bacsinszky, Ostapenko set for semis



Jelena Ostapenko shakes hands with Caroline Wozniacki after their quaterfinal match Tuesday.

USATSI



One French Open semifinal is now set in the women’s bracket, and it is going to lead to an extremely disappointing birthday for someone.

Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko, who will be turning 28 and 20 (respectively) on Thursday, will be squaring off against each other for a chance to compete for a Grand Slam championship.

Bacsinszky defeated French local Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4 on Tuesday after a rain delay, while Ostapenko bested Caroline Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Both players are seeking out their first Grand Slam win.