Way-too-early 2018 NFL Mock Draft: It's all about the franchise quarterbacks

1.

Cleveland Browns





Sam Darnold

, QB,

Southern California Trojans

: It’s taken nearly 20 years but the Browns finally get their franchise quarterback. They were smart to not force the issue in 2017, when they ended up with pass rusher

Myles Garrett

, safety

Jabrill Peppers

and tight end David Njoku in the first round.

2.

San Francisco 49ers





Josh Rosen

, QB,

UCLA Bruins

: Like the Browns, the 49ers were patient during the 2017 NFL Draft and now they’re rewarded with a legit franchise quarterback — assuming, of course, Kyle Shanahan doesn’t find a way to get

Kirk Cousins

to San Francisco.

3.

New York Jets





Josh Allen

, QB,

Wyoming Cowboys

: Seeing a trend here? In a league where the most important position is also incredibly difficult to fill, the Jets aren’t waiting around. Allen is the Day 1 starter because, well, why not?



Allen could be part of an early run on quarterbacks in 2018.

4.

Los Angeles Rams





Derwin James

, S, Florida St: Think

Jalen Ramsey

in that he hits like a linebacker and covers like a cornerback.

5.

Chicago Bears



Arden Key, DE,

LSU Tigers

: A difference-maker on the edge, the Bears continue to rebuild their defense. Quarterback isn’t an option here because the team traded up for Mitchell Trubisky in 2017.

6. Los Angeles

San Diego Chargers





Mike McGlinchey

, OT,

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

: It’s not a sexy pick, but the Chargers have long needed to overhaul the offensive line and McGlinchey fits an obvious need.

7.

Miami Dolphins





Tarvarus McFadden

, CB,

Florida State Seminoles

: The Dolphins remain on the search for a No. 1 cornerback and McFadden can be just that. He had eight interceptions last season and at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has the size and athleticism to dominate.

8.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers





Harold Landry

, DE,

Boston College Eagles

: He led the ACC with 16.5 sacks last season after registering 3.5 sacks in 2015.

9.

Detroit Lions



Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State: He had 10 sacks last season and has the versatility to be a three-down player, kicking inside in nickel packages.

10.

Jacksonville Jaguars



Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU: As a redshirt sophomore, Sutton had 76 catches for 1,246 yards and 10 scores. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he’s a difference-maker anywhere on the field.



Sutton has the ability to be the top receiver drafted in 2018.

11.

Buffalo Bills





James Washington

, WR,

Oklahoma State Cowboys

: The Bills didn’t pick up

Sammy Watkins

‘ fifth-year option and

Washington Huskies

is a bona fide deep threat; he has 124 catches of at least 20 yards during his last two college seasons.

12.

Indianapolis Colts





Minkah Fitzpatrick

, CB,

Alabama Crimson Tide

: Fitzpatrick is part of the youth movement in the Colts’ secondary; the team used a first-round pick on safety

Malik Hooker

in 2017.

13.

Philadelphia Eagles





Derrius Guice

, RB, LSU: The Eagles were in the market for a running back early in the 2016 NFL Draft, but the board didn’t fall their way. They get that running back this time around.

14.

New Orleans Saints





Malik Jefferson

, LB,

Texas Longhorns

: At 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Jefferson has drawn comparisons to

Houston Texans

2017 second-round pick

Zach Cunningham

.

15.

Denver Broncos





Christian Wilkins

, DL,

Clemson Tigers

: Wilkins is a wrecking ball in the middle of a defense and he’ll fit in nicely with the Broncos’ already top-rated unit.

16.

Washington Redskins





Mason Rudolph

, QB, Oklahoma State: Is Kick Cousins staying? Is he going? The Redskins cover their bases by drafting Rudolph, who has 55 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in college.

17.

New York Giants





Saquon Barkley

, RB,

Penn State Nittany Lions

: Barkley averaged 5.7 yards per carry and he’ll be another weapon for

Eli Manning

, joining

Odell Beckham

and 2017 first-rounder

Evan Engram

.



Saquon Barkley would give the Giants yet another offensive weapon.

18.

Tennessee Titans





Vita Vea

, DT, Washington: The Titans could have needs along the defensive line and Vea is a massive human being with surprising quickness who registered five sacks last season.

19.

Oakland Raiders







Derrick Nnadi

, DT, Florida State: He had six sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a junior, and is just as strong against the run.

20.

Arizona Cardinals





Luke Falk

, QB,

Washington State Cougars

: There was some speculation that the Cardinals might address the quarterback position in 2017. It didn’t happen, but with

Carson Palmer

‘s career winding down, Falk makes a lot of sense.

21.

Cincinnati Bengals





Connor Williams

, OT, Texas: An All-American last season as a sophomore, Williams has a chance to be the best lineman in the draft with another strong showing.

22. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans)

Deon Cain, WR, Clemson: New franchise quarterback Sam Darnold gets a new downfield weapon. Cain enters his junior season with 74 catches for 1,306 yards and 14 touchdowns.

23.

Minnesota Vikings





Martinas Rankin

, OL,

Mississippi State Bulldogs

: After a slow start to his junior year, Rankin dominated down the stretch, and the expectation is that he will continue that trend in 2017.

24.

Carolina Panthers





Mitch Hyatt

, OT, Clemson: He was a huge part of Clemson’s national title game victory over Alabama and should be among the draft’s top offensive linemen in a year’s time.

25.

Green Bay Packers





Jerome Baker

, LB,

Ohio State Buckeyes

: With speed to burn, Baker can make plays anywhere on the field.

26. Buffalo Bills (via

Kansas City Chiefs

)



Marcus Allen

, S, Penn State: A playmaker in the Nittany Lions’ secondary last season, Allen would add youth and athleticism to a Bills defensive backfield.

27.

Dallas Cowboys



Tyquan Lewis, DE/OLB, Ohio State: You can never have too many pass rushers, so even after taking

Taco Charlton

in the first round in 2017, the Cowboys are back at it in ’18.

28.

Atlanta Falcons





Josh Sweat

, DE/OLB, Florida State: Just like the Cowboys above, the Falcons are happy to take another pass rusher, even though they drafted Takk McKinley in the first round last month.

29.

Baltimore Ravens





Calvin Ridley

, WR, Alabama:

Breshad Perriman

might be preparing for a breakout season, but the reality is that the Ravens have never had two 1,000-yard receivers in a season.

30.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Jordan Whitehead

, S,

Pittsburgh Panthers

:

Mike Mitchell

has two years left on his contract and Whitehead could be the player the Steelers were hoping to get if Jabrill Peppers had still been on the board in 2017.

31.

Seattle Seahawks





Orlando Brown

, OT,

Oklahoma Sooners

: The Seahawks have to protect

Russell Wilson

and get back to running the ball effectively. Brown helps in both cases.

32.

New England Patriots



Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M: As long as

Tom Brady

keeps playing, the Patriots should keep giving him weapons. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Kirk could be the eventual replacement for

Julian Edelman

and/or

Danny Amendola

.