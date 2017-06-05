UAE Central Bank refunds remittance money to customers

In less than a week, the UAE Central Bank has started refunding customers of the currency exchange house after it failed to remit money.

A number of customers of Smart Exchange told Arabian Business they have received their money from the exchange house.

“I got a full refund after I went to the money exchange centre near Burjuman. There was a central bank officer who asked me to sign a sheet, which mentioned that ‘the money was being refunded due to delay in sending’,” said S. Sanjeev, an Indian.

“I appreciate the work of Central Bank, particularly during the Ramadan time. Now, I will no longer be using a small exchange house. My priority is to ensure my money reaches my home and so I have decided to use only the big remittance houses,” he added.

Last week, industry sources said that the Central Bank and Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has set up a committee to investigate the delay in remittance from an exchange house.

While the full monetary value involved is still not known, customers who lodged complaints were believed to have sent amounts between AED1,000 and AED50,000.

Industry sources had confirmed that customers would get their money back, as each exchange house has to give a bank guarantee that ranges from AED3m ($817,439) and AED75m ($20.43 million), depending on the size of operation.

Currently, there are 65 money exchange houses in the country, according to the Central Bank website.