Middle East's largest Sofitel hotel to open in Dubai

French hotel group AccorHotels will open its largest Sofitel hotel in Middle East by early 2019 in Dubai.

Developed in partnership with Dubai-based MKM Commercial Holdings, the “Sofitel Dubai Wafi” will feature 501 luxury guestrooms, including 86 suites, and 97 serviced residences.

The hotel will offer a number of dining concepts including an Asian specialty restaurant, gastro pub, a destination restaurant, bar and lounge on 43rd and 44th floors, a French lobby café, an all-day restaurant and a pool bar.

Within the UAE, Sofitel operates four properties located at Abu Dhabi Corniche, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residences.

In a statement, Sami Nasser, chief operating officer, luxury brands, AccorHotels Middle East, said: “The development of this property is aligned with our strategy to operate one of our leading luxury brands across strategic locations in the Middle East.”

Sheikh Manna Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, chairman of MKM Commercial Holdings, added they are confident that Sofitel, through its distinct brand positioning and expertise in the luxury segment, will complement its existing Raffles Dubai at Wafi Mall.

AccorHotels operates 39 properties in the UAE, in addition to 23 others under development. In the Middle East and Egypt, it currently operates 96 hotels with 28,800 rooms, ranging from luxury to economy segments.