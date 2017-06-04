Bahrain's Investcorp tees up Orlando real estate JV

A joint venture involving Bahrain-based Investcorp has acquired a property portfolio in Florida for $98 million, it said.

The joint venture comprises Investcorp and Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily, one of the 50 largest multifamily landlords in the US.

The JV said it had acquired a 708-unit, two-property apartment portfolio in Orlando, Florida. The portfolio includes the 360-unit Montevista building at Windermere and the 348-unit luxury residentce, the Highpoint Club.

Under the JV, both buildings will undergo extensive apartment renovations and upgrades to their fitness centres, clubhouses, landscaping and exteriors.

TruAmerica been actively seeking investment opportunities in Florida’s competitive real estate market since establishing an East Coast office in last autumn, according to its Eastern US director of acquisitions, Matthew Ferrari.

More than 60,000 people moved to Orlando last year and the population is expected to grow by 7.7 percent through to 2021, providing a steady flow of potential new renters to the region, according to CBRE Econometric Advisors.

The investment will benefit from seven-year floating rate agency debt financing arranged by CBRE, the companies added.