Formula 1 pushing for over 21 grands prix by 2019 calendar

Formula 1 bosses are pushing for a calendar of more than 21 grands prix by the 2019 season, with a reduction in back-to-back events.

F1 marketing chief Sean Bratches said he is working with sporting boss Ross Brawn to define next year’s calendar and confirmed there will 21 races, with France and Germany rejoining and Malaysia departing.

From the following season, the aim is to add more races with a focus on re-establishing the championship in core markets such as Europe as well as increasing the reach in the United States, Asia and Latin America.

When asked by Autosport about plans for the calendar, Bratches said: “We want to work in partnership with our teams in terms of determining where we go.

“But our view is that we’d like to go above 21 and we want to be a little bit more proactive and go on the offensive in terms of the markets where we go.

“I’ve got an economic impact study in the marketplace right now to really understand the benefits of bringing the Formula 1 circus to a city, a country, a municipality, a principality.

“So as we start identifying an optimal calendar in optimal regions, we can go down and sit with cities and make our case as opposed to what has been a little bit more reactive to bids coming in.”

Teams have long held reservations about calendar expansion and Bratches acknowledged that a longer schedule “takes a toll, both physically, emotionally and economically”.

He admitted Liberty Media would “have to work closely with our partners on the team front to find out what the high water mark is and what makes sense for everyone”.

Bratches argued reducing the number of back-to-back races would potentially help.

Such a move could lead to an even shorter winter or the trimming of the summer break.

“We don’t want to have too many back-to-backs,” he said.

“We’re trying to align these things better by territory – the European races, the American races, the Asian races – but it gets difficult in terms of the weather and managing contractual guardrails.”

Bratches added F1 is keen to avoid clashes with other sporting events.

FIA president Jean Todt met with F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn, World Endurance Championship CEO Gerard Neveu and Formula E chief Alejandro Agag in Monaco last weekend to discuss greater collaboration on calendar planning in the future.

Brawn also met with Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta in Spain to discuss avoiding clashes with MotoGP.

“We are very interested in doing what’s best for fans, to the extent that there are opportunities to avoid circumstances where there are competitive sports going on,” Bratches said.

“Next year there is a weekend where the Wimbledon final and World Cup final [potentially] take place on the same day as the British Grand Prix.

“It would be suboptimal to have the British Grand Prix on that day.”