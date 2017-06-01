Revealed: 11 iftars in Dubai to try this Ramadan



1 of 11 Taste of the World – Iftar Edition at Anise is serving up global culinary offerings this Ramadan with the Iftar edition of Tastes of the World. Cuisines from Middle Eastern to Asian to the Mediterranean are up for grabs across eight live cooking stations. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: Sunset – 10pm

Price- AED 215 per person (AED 106 for children 6 – 12 years)

Location: Dubai Festival City – Dubai



2 of 11 Based in the green surroundings of The Els Club in Dubai Sports City, Big Easy Bar & Grill is serving a three-course sharing menu with friends and family or organise your own private Iftar dining experience in a private setting, ideal for large families, friends and corporate groups. Customised Iftar menus are also available upon request. Both seating options are also available – out on the terrace area or in the locales of the restaurant. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: From sunset

Price: From AED 145 per person

Location: The Els Club, Dubai Sports City



3 of 11 Spinning an Italian twist on proceedings all of Carluccio’s UAE outlets will be serving Iftar. A set menu Iftar starting from AED 99 is available at nine UAE Carluccio’s outlets. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: Take away and delivery from 11am from all outlets (apart from Yas Mall). Dine in after 7pm at all outlets.

Price: Two courses- AED 99

Three courses- AED 119

Location: Dubai Mall; Deira City Centre; Arabian Ranches; Marina Mall; IBN Battuta Mall; Eastern Mangroves; Galleria; Dubai Airport and Yas Mall



4 of 11 A new venture by Nick and Scott at their newly-opened Madinat venue will allow for an intimate experience at its eight seater open kitchen to observe the team. Guests can also choose views of the Burj Al Arab. There is also an option to move away from traditional three-courses and have more of an oppotunity to be adventourous, the plates are conveniently sized, and are ideal for sharing with friends or family. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: 5.00pm to 11.00pm

Location: Madinat Jumeirah



5 of 11 Fine culinary treats will be served in an intimate setting this Ramadan at the presidential suite at InterContinental Dubai Festival, catered to by personal butlers. The festivities can be extended by adding a night’s stay for a couple of family – including a luxury shopping experience at Robinsons Department Store with an AED 1000 voucher and personal stylist. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: Iftar- Sunset to 10pm

Price: Signature Iftar Experience

– Price from AED 550 per person based on a group of 8 pax

– Signature Iftar Experience with a 1 night stay- AED 3200 for a family of 2 adults, 2 children

Location: Dubai Festival City – Dubai



6 of 11 Jean-Georges Dubai is offering a special menu with a selection of starters, choice of one main course and a selection of desserts. With seating available out on the terrace area or within its restaurant you can also spend your family time dining from the a la carte menu. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: From sunset

Price: 195 AED

Location: Four Seasons, Jumeirah 2



7 of 11 Le Cirque Dubai is the newly opened restaurant in the heart of DIFC. The cuisine of the restaurant is a display of classic French fare with a contemporary Italian twist. This Ramadan, head chef Wesley Tyron Berghoff and his team have created an Iftar experience that is unique, exciting and interactive. Iftar Avec Le Chef allows each guest to create a bespoke menu based on their culinary preferences. Each guest will be welcomed to Le Cirque where a member of the team will gain an understanding of their likes and dislikes. This information will then be taken to the kitchen where a three-course tailored menu will be created to reflect the gastronomic mood of the individual diner. Dates and soup will also be served before the main dining experience. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: Lunch: 12pm – 3pm

Dinner: 7pm – 11pm

*Ramadan menu available Price: 245 AED +

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Gate Village, Dubai



8 of 11 Serving America’s home-made dishes from the deep south, Perry & Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse, offers a casual and family friendly dining approach throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan. With an Iftar offering that includes platters filled with favourites from the deep south, including P&B’s famous wings, it’s the perfect destination for a relaxed family Iftar. • A la carte menu will be available

• Iftar menu includes 2 sharing platters for AED 195 from 6.30 – 8.30pm

Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Daily Opening Times: 12pm – 2am Sat – Wed (Food Service until 11.45pm) | 12pm – 3am Thur & Fri (Food Service until 12.45am)

Iftar Times: 6.30-8.30pm Price: AED 195

Location: Souk Madinat



9 of 11 Mint Leaf of London Dubai will be offering an Indian Iftar. The experience involves views of the Burj Khalifa through floor-to-ceiling windows. Mint Leaf of London’s Iftar features a selection of Arabic-inspired Indian dishes served directly to your table for an indulgent sharing experience. Break your fast with traditional dates along with a refreshing mint lemonade or Rooh Afza (rose flavoured chilled milk), before exploring a selection of cold and hot appetisers, a range of Mint Leaf Dubai’s signature contemporary cuisine followed by dessserts desserts. Throughout Ramadan, Mint Leaf Dubai will be serving Iftar from sunset timings until 7.30pm daily. Dates: Daily during Ramadan

Times: 12pm – late (Iftar available from Sunset – 7.30pm)

Price: AED 145+

Location: 15th Floor South Tower, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC



10 of 11 Renowned for its chicken wings, Original Wings & Rings will serve a choice of two set menus inclusive of traditional lentil soup, boneless wings and crispy onion wings, served alongside a choice of refreshment, this Ramadan. Dates: Daily, throughout the month of Ramadan

Times: 7-9pm

Price: Meal for 1 AED 69.99 | Meal for 2 AED 129.99

Location: Level C, Liberty House, DIFC