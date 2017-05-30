Standard Chartered holds Middle East Summit in the UAE

Standard Chartered hosted its signature Corporate and Institutional Banking Clients’ event – Middle East Summit – at the Mina A’Salam Hotel in Dubai.

The Macro-Economic briefing session kicked off on a high note welcoming over 150 delegates to a stimulating array of discussions by an impressive line-up of speakers and panellists, inviting insightful debates and conversations.

The one-day event held exclusively for Standard Chartered Bank’s clients, provided in-depth insight and analysis on the global, regional, and local economic outlook as well as the financial picture for the rest of 2017 and beyond.

Sunil Kaushal, Regional Chief Executive Officer (RCEO) for Africa and Middle East, Standard Chartered, Julian Wynter, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, UAE and Mohamed Salama, Head of Banking UAE, were present at the conference along with senior members of the Bank’s management team in the region.

Addressing the audience at the event Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said:” “The Standard Chartered Middle East Summit is a forum for thought leadership and presents a valuable networking platform. Our clients and partners come together to have insightful conversations and exchange views with leading economists on topical issues, emerging trends and forces shaping the local, regional and global economies”.

Marios Maratheftis, Managing Director, Chief Economist, Standard Chartered Bank, Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz, professor at Columbia University and recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences and the John Bates Clark Medal, and Dr. Mona Hammami, Director at the Office of Strategic Affairs, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, provided their views and insights in an enlightening panel discussion.

Commenting on his participation, Professor. Joseph E. Stiglitz said: “This is an excellent discussion of the global economy in these uncertain times. I would like to thank Standard Chartered for inviting me once again to be part of their Global Forum discussions.”

During the panel discussion, Dr. Mona Hammami, Director at the Office of Strategic Affairs, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court said: “It is vital for businesses today to make informed decisions based on information from trusted advisors that have strong global and local understanding of business and economic dynamics. The use of summits, conferences and seminars to help make these informed decisions, increase awareness and share experience is a positive and welcome move in the right direction.”

The Middle East is a strategic market for Standard Chartered Bank; its first branch was founded in 1920 in Bahrain. For almost 100 years, the Bank has built a strong network across the region and this plays to its strength. The Bank’s regional headquarters are located in the Dubai International Financial Centre.