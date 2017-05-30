PAL cites 'overcapacity' in bid limit new Gulf airlines flights

The Philippines government should not grant additional flight rights to Gulf airlines due to overcapacity in the Manila-Middle East route, according to Philippine Airlines (PAL) president Jaime Bautista.

His comments follow after the country’s flagship carrier said this month that it will suspend Manila-Abu Dhabi flights from July 8, until further notice, citing “route assessment initiatives”.

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific followed later, informing passengers of suspending operations to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar from July. Both the airlines, however, will continue their normal operations to Dubai.

“Our position is that there is overcapacity. There should be no additional [seat entitlements] just like our position during the last air talks [with the UAE],” Bautista told reporters, ahead of the two-day talks, beginning today (Tuesday), between aviation authorities of the Philippines and Qatar.



Philippine Airlines (PAL) president Jaime Bautista.

According to local media reports, the last round of air talks between the two countries was held in 2015 which resulted in an increase of entitlements from 8 to 14 flights a week for Qatari airlines.

In April, PAL urged the government not to grant the request of the UAE airlines for more flights to Manila before the two aviation authorities held talks.

“It is expected that UAE carriers will persist in asking for more flight entitlement rights to Manila, for both Emirates and Etihad, to use. The Philippine government should not grant the request of the UAE airlines for more flights to Manila,” the airline said at the time.

“The Ninoy Aquino International [Manila International] Airport is already severely congested. It would be inconsistent and discriminatory for the government to now take a different approach and allow UAE airlines to expand to Manila,” it added.

The UAE-based airlines currently operate 35 weekly services as against 17 weekly services by the Philippine carriers.

At present, the Manila to GCC route is served by Emirates, Etihad Airways, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Gulf Air.