Instant Fantasy Baseball Reaction: A torn thumb ligament is bad news, but Mike Trout owners have options

What is this, football?

We’re not supposed to lose the No. 1 pick like this. That’s not

Mike Trout

‘s MO. Security, durability, reliability — those have been the hallmarks of his career since he first entered the scene in 2012 — so to hear he might need surgery right here in the middle of the season is the sort of surreal discovery you’d normally expect to be interrupted by an alarm clock.

But it’s all too real. His thumb ligament is all too torn. And because of that, you yourself are probably torn over what to do next.

The worst thing you can do right now is overreact. Yes, he has taken what was already the best start to a major-league career and somehow improved on it this year with numbers that, again, seem like a manifestation of the subconscious mind …

Mike Trout

CF

/ L.A. Angels

(2017 season)

BA: .337

HR: 16

SB: 10

OPS: 1.203

AB: 163

… and yes, he in fact needs surgery, the Angels confirmed late Monday. But taking the midpoint of the 5-to-8-week timetable proposed by

Los Angeles Angels

beat writers, Trout would miss about the time

Josh Donaldson

missed earlier this year. And while Donaldson is no Mike Trout — because who is? — he was still his owner’s first-round pick.

Have you checked in on the Donaldson owner recently? I’ll give it 50-50 odds he’s doing OK right now. I am in the leagues where I drafted third baseman, and it’s not like I did something radical to get there. Particularly if it’s a league with 12 teams or fewer where you can find reasonably good options on the waiver wire, one player is just a fraction of your team, and losing him doesn’t have to devastate your season.

I understand that, for Trout, it’s a particularly large fraction, but I’m also operating under the assumption that if you own Trout, you’re off to a pretty good start. If not … well, keep reading.

The truth is no position is better equipped to accommodate such a loss than the outfield, which has seen countless players emerge off the waiver wire in this return to a homer-friendly era — so many that

Corey Dickerson

, just two years removed from being everyone’s favorite breakout candidate, went six weeks with a .330 batting average and 30-homer pace before crossing the 70 percent ownership threshold in CBS Sports leagues. So many that

Scott Schebler

, currently on a 50-homer pace is still just 75 percent owned. So many that the

New York Yankees

No. 3 hitter, a seven-time All-Star on a 31-homer, 105-RBI pace (I’m talking about

Matt Holliday

, of course), is still just 64 percent owned. So many that

Cameron Maybin

, who has to this point outscored

Christian Yelich

,

Justin Upton

,

Matt Kemp

,

Trea Turner

and

Andrew McCutchen

in Head-to-Head points leagues, is only 45 percent owned.

Waiver wire pickups for Mike Trout owners

Sure, he’s Cameron Maybin, and nobody wants to put his Fantasy fate in the hands of Cameron Maybin. But I’m telling you: In years past, he absolutely would be getting picked up everywhere now just because owners had an actual need at the position.

And I’m not even saying you should have to resort to a waiver claim as the Trout owner. Have you tried trading an outfielder this year? Particularly in three-outfielder leagues, every team is bursting at the seams. Every week, some poor sap has to decide whether he can honestly afford to keep both

Gregory Polanco

or

Avisail Garcia

on his bench, knowing full well that dropping either, at least at its face, is ridiculous.

The age-old approach of trading excess simply doesn’t apply in this situation because the supply far exceeds the demand. So if you show up with a demand, you should have no shortage of suitors. I’d hate even to name names because you’re targeting an owner in this situation, not a specific player. Find the one — or more like the several — with more outfielders than he can possibly use, and start negotiating. It helps if you have excess at some other position.

I don’t know that I’d recommend trading Trout himself unless you’re already in such a deep hole that you can’t afford to let that kind of asset waste away on your bench for six weeks. I’d rather try to keep it together like the Donaldson owner did and trust that if I’m at least around .500 by the time Trout gets back, he’ll help me surge into the playoffs. But if you’re already sub-.500, that’s a big ask. Your mission, then, is to find the owners who are pulling away from everybody and offer up Trout for two must-start players — ones not as good as Trout, obviously, but still must-start.

Hey, it’d take more than that to pry a healthy Mike Trout away from you. You’re offering these owners a once-in-six-years opportunity.