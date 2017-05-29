Rolls-Royce reveals its 'most bespoke' car ever made

Rolls-Royce has revealed the

most bespoke car it claims to have ever made.

The one of a kind ‘Sweptail’

model, inspired by 1920s Rolls-Royce models, was entirely designed by a client,

who worked closely with the brand’s bespoke department.

The two seater coachbuilt

coupe, which features a large panoramic glass roof, was also inspired by the

client’s favourite cars from the marque’s golden era of the early 20th Century,

as well as classic and modern yachts.

A collector of one-off

super-yachts and private aircrafts, the anonymous client first approached

Rolls-Royce with the special request in 2013. However, it was presented to

media for the first time yesterday at the Concorso d’Eleganza.

“Sweptail is the automotive

equivalent of Haute Couture,” said Giles Taylor, Director of Design at

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “It is a Rolls-Royce designed and hand-tailored to fit

a specific customer. This customer came to the House of Rolls-Royce with an

idea, shared in the creative process where we advised him on his cloth, and

then we tailored that cloth to him. You might say we cut the cloth for the suit

of clothes that he will be judged by.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief

executive officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said the bespoke model proves the

brand’s history as the world’s leading coachbuilder remains at its core.

“We are listening carefully to

our most special customers and assessing their interest in investing in

similar, completely exclusive coachbuilt masterpieces,” he said.

The Sweptail’s front profile

features a large grille milled from solid aluminium and polished by hand to a

mirror finish, while the periphery of the front face of the car is framed in

brushed aluminium.

The car’s sides boast a

striking and defined silhouette, while its rear pays homage to the stern lines

of racing yachts.