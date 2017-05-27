Dubai consumer comparison website wins extra $3.5m funding

Dubai-based consumer comparison website compareit4me has announced that it has raised an extra $3.5 million from existing investors.

The company said STC Ventures and Wamda Capital provided the majority of the new funds, with both doubling their investment from a Series A round in 2015.

Companies including Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority and Saned Partner provided the remaining funds, a statement said.

Compareit4me said it will use the investment to to grow its business, which provides online comparisons of banking products, insurance, phone packages and medical clinics, in the UAE and wider Middle East.

After launching an online car insurance comparison platform in March 2016, the site now sells $1.5 million of insurance policies per month and is expecting to reach $5 million per month by the end of the year.

As of April, compareit4me said its year-on-year growth in insurance policy sales reached 600 percent, making the company the largest insurance aggregator in the UAE and one of the country’s top insurance distributors. The total value of policies sold has also seen growth of over 400 percent.

“Progress in the insurance business has been such that we have already outgrown the office we took on last year for our state-of-the-art call centre. As we continue to expand the call centre, we will soon be moving into a much bigger office to accommodate our growing staff of agents,” said Samer Chehab, COO of compareit4me.com.

The company has raised more than $9 million to date.