Formula 1 fans reject the introduction of gimmicks, survey reveals

Fans have once again rejected the introduction of gimmicks to enhance Formula 1 racing, according to results from the Global F1 Fan Survey 2017.

More than 215,000 fans from more than 190 countries participated in the survey, which was run by Motorsport Network and open over a 19-day period after the Australian Grand Prix.

As part of the survey, fans were asked for their opinion on potential sporting changes to be reviewed by F1’s bosses.

It is clear from the results, which were published on Friday ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, there is little appetite for gimmicks that influence the racing, echoing the results of the 2015 survey.

A number of changes were suggested in the survey but were comprehensively disagreed with, as success ballast (23.4%), fast-degrading tyres (22.1%), reverse grid (15.2%) and sprinkler systems (11.85%) all picked up minority support.

Fans also do not support the introduction of a Saturday race, a proposal only 19.3% voted in favour of.

A third of fans advocate a standalone race for third/reserve drivers, while only 14.4% want to replace the full-length grand prix with two shorter races.

However, there are several areas where fans feel F1 can be improved.

Support for an annual team budget cap that is agreed and policed remained, but it was down around 10% on the last survey at 44.4%.

Just over 54% of fans believe championship points should be awarded for fastest lap while 69.4% back a return of tyre competition between manufacturers.

Around 58% of those surveyed were in favour of a return to mid-race refuelling.

The subject was discussed early in 2016 with a view to bringing it back for this season, but the idea was ultimately rejected.

And 54.5% agreed or strongly agreed there should be a return to V8 engines, which were last seen in 2013 ahead of the switch to turbo V6 hybrids.

There is also appetite for independent teams to be allowed to purchase and compete with customer cars, as 23.2% more people agreed with the proposal than disagreed.

The subject was discussed at Strategy Group meetings in 2015 but never gained enough momentum.

Intriguingly, those who believe DRS improves racing has risen from 39.5% to 47.3%.