Ex-Dividend Reminder: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, RLI and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/26/17, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), RLI Corp. (Symbol: RLI), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 6/30/17, RLI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/20/17, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.34 on 6/15/17. As a percentage of BIP’s recent stock price of $40.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP to trade 1.08% lower – all else being equal – when BIP shares open for trading on 5/26/17. Similarly, investors should look for RLI to open 0.37% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BIP, RLI, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) :

RLI Corp. (Symbol: RLI) :

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.31% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, 1.50% for RLI Corp., and 5.74% for EPR Properties. In Wednesday trading, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.8%, RLI Corp. shares are up about 0.9%, and EPR Properties shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

