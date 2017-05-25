Dubai Police rescue camel from wastewater

Dubai Police have rescued a camel which fell into a waste water hole in Lysili area, it said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Ateeq Bourguiba, deputy director of Dubai Police’s search and rescue department, said they came to know of the incident on Tuesday evening following which a rescue team, under the supervision of Lieutenant Ali Hassan Kanoun, moved to the scene.

Bourguiba said as the size of the hole was small, the police team started using hydraulic equipment to expand the opening of the hole using reinforced concrete as caution was taken to prevent concrete blocks falling on the camel.

The police squad then drained the waste water following which a rescuer tied the camel with special ropes, pulling the animal out using a crane.