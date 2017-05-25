Brand View: Investing for the future

Melbourne-based Paragon Premier Investment Fund (PPIF) is a leading financial group that prides itself on its extensive investment solutions..

PPIF founder and chairman Alande Mustafa Safi shares how his company caters to the needs of its clients through tailored consultations and industry leading management.

What is PPIF?

PPIF is an investment in Australian real estate or mortgage assets. Specific investments are held as separate sub Fund. Your own sub Fund investment is held separately to other sub Fund investments that we may issue from time to time. Specific investment interest (Sub Fund) in an Australian domiciled real estate or mortgage investment selected by PPIF. Your investment is an interest in that Sub Fund that holds the property and/or mortgage investment. You will receive a Certificate of Investment denoting amount of investment and the Sub Fund where your monies have been invested. PPIF is an open fund, investments are in AUD and minimum investment is $1 million AUD.

Why PPIF?

We advise you and keep you informed of your investment and investment status. The title and/or mortgage is held by Paragon on behalf of the investors. All investments must pass Paragon’s credit and investment criteria. Paragon manages the investment in a professional and diligent manner.

We provide a professional, boutique investment and secure strategy to allow your investment in Australian real estate and mortgages. The track record and expertise of the directors of Paragon Premier Investments Pty Ltd is the key to your investment and the performance of the Paragon Premier Investment Fund.

Regulation

PPIF is a regulated fund that holds an Australian Financial Services License No. 483118. Details of this license can be viewed on the web site of the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (www.asic.gov.au).

As a holder of an Australian Financial Services License, Paragon Premier Investments needs to meet the stringent requirements of Australian securities and investment law. This Fund is subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and at all times, Paragon must abide by the terms of its Australian Financial Services License.

Who can invest?

The Fund is open to high net worth individuals, companies, trusts and superannuation Funds, and any other form of legal entity operating in Australia or overseas, but you must be a wholesale, sophisticated or institutional investor.

What sort of returns can be expected?

Investors can expect to receive a minimum of 8-10% secured return per annum (conditions apply).

Paragon specialises in selecting quality Australian property and mortgage investments.

The below points will further clarify the means for achieving the above returns.

PPIF investments are done in the form Sub Fund structure with SPV created for each project, this will eliminate pooled Investment structure.

PPIF projects are Government Approved and zoned for Residential Developments.

PPIF investments are structured as a loan to the developer on the current value, keeping the margin to GRV as the equity, backed by JLL or CBRE independent valuation of the Value at Completion.

Having the above option eliminates Capital Gains taxes and only 10% non-resident taxes are withheld.

All investment agreements are backed by First Mortgage with Step in Rights — as the Principal Guarantee in the form of Title Deeds to the investors.

As the investments are structured as Mortgage to the Developer the RR is paid quarterly in arrears to the investors, without waiting for the completion of the project and performance.

Why Melbourne?

As Paragon conservatively is investing into the median residential property growth, which is a much needed requirements for the influx of the population growth and lack of funding from banks for such scale development projects.

— Australia has a population of 23 million, currently the population in Melbourne is 4.2 million with a 4-6% per annum growth yearly. The population in Melbourne is expected to double in 19 years. Hence all of Melbourne infrastructure and housing must double to accommodate for this growth.

— Based on the data, 20.7% of Australian residents live in Sydney with a further 19.0% residing in Melbourne. Our two largest cities account for almost 40% of the population.

— Melbourne has dominated Australia’s population growth for the 11th year in a row, it has recorded the fastest rate of population growth at 2.1%.

— In more recent years Melton, Whyndam and Casey as a part of the Melbourne statistical division, has recorded the highest growth rate of all local government areas in Australia. These parts of Melbourne are where the development projects are taking place.

— Melbourne has been named the most liveable city in the world by Economist Intelligence Unit for six years in a row. Backed by a strong economy and cost of living.

— The Australian government cannot print more money as the value will decrease, lowering commodities, affecting import and export and loss of job. Hence Australia needs foreign investment to build its housing/infrastructure.

— There is 7-19% growth on residential zoning.

— Australian banks have stringent lending policies making it almost impossible for developers to lend funds from the banks.