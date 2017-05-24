Seven killed in Dubai road crash

Seven people were killed and 35 left injured following an early morning road crash in Dubai.

The traffic accident, which occurred at 8am on Tuesday, saw a bus and a truck collide on Al Yalayis Street, in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director General of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that preliminary information indicated that the accident was as a result of one of the bus’s suddenly bursting, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle, and enter the opposite road where it collided with the truck.