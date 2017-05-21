World's first "Robocop" joins Dubai Police force

The world’s first operational “Robocop” officially joined the Dubai Police force on Sunday.

The Robocop, standing 170 centimetres tall and weighing 100 kilogrammes, is equipped with an emotion detector that can recognise gestures and hand signals from up to 1.5 metres away.

It can even detect a person’s emotions and facial expressions — whether the individual is happy, sad or smiling — and has the ability to change its expression and greet people accordingly.

When patrolling the streets, the Robocop can use its facial recognition software to help police officers identify and catch offenders and can broadcast live video feeds.

“With an aim to assist and help people in the malls or on the streets, the Robocop is the latest smart addition to the force and has been designed to help us fight crime, keep the city safe and improve happiness levels,” said Brigadier-General Khalid Nasser Al Razzouqi, director-general of Smart Services at Dubai Police.

قريباً … إطلاق أولى مبادرات #دبي 10x خلال معرض GISEC/IoTX خلال فترة ٢١-٢٣ مايو 2017#شرطة_دبي#أمنكم_سعادتنا pic.twitter.com/cXckPEPpBJ — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 19, 2017

“The launch of the world’s first operational Robocop is a significant milestone for the emirate and a step towards realising Dubai’s vision to be a global leader in smart cities technology adoption,” he said.

The Robocop will patrol the halls of the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC) until Tuesday evening before moving on to patrol high-density communities across the city.

His skills include the capability to map the insides of a building and navigate its path automatically via its self-control and drive feature.

Besides, it can also transmit and communicate in six languages, including Arabic and English, and can chat and interact, respond to public queries, shake hands and offer a military salute. With a built-in tablet device, it will allow residents to complete smart police services by using credit cards for payments.

The robot’s integrated system allows it to be linked to various social media channels, such as Twitter, artificial intelligence systems, mobile applications and websites.