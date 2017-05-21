Nigeria: Jowhor Ile Wins 2017 Etisalat Literature Prize

Photo: NAN Jowhor Ile, winner of Etisalat Literature Prize.

Nigerian writer, Jowhor Ile, has been announced the winner of the 2016 Etisalat Literature Prize at the Grand Finale in Lagos, which took place almost two months behind schedule.

His book: “And after Many Days” was the pick of the panel of judges, over Jacqui L’Ange’s (South Africa) “The Seed Thief” and and another Nigerian Juliet Iromuanya’s “Mr and Mrs Doctor”.

Jowhor Ile’s book was published in Nigeria by Kachifo Limited.

According to the Chair of Judges, Helon Habila, Nigerian novelist and poet, the three writers were selected from a long list after fulfilling some criteria.

These Habila said were ” in addition to originality of voice and literary excellence, our purpose was to also select a work that portrays an African sensibility”.

Other judges were South African writer/activist, Elinor Sisulu; and Ivorian writer and Africa39 laureate, Edwige Renée Dro.

As winner, Jowhor Ile will receive £15,000, an engraved Montblanc Meisterstück pen, an Etisalat sponsored book tour to three African countries.

He will also have an Etisalat-sponsored fellowship at the University of East Anglia, mentored by Professor Giles Foden, author of “The Last King of Scotland”.

The other runners-up will also enjoy a sponsored multi-city book tour while Etisalat will also purchase 1,000 copies of their books for distribution to schools, libraries and book clubs across Africa with the objective of promoting the reading culture and the publishing industry at large.

Soni Irabor congratulates Jowhor Ile

The past winners of the Etisalat Prize for Literature include Fiston Mwanza Mujila from The Democratic Republic of Congo (Tram 83; 2015); South African novelist Songeziwe Mahlangu (Penumbra, 2014) and Zimbabwean writer NoViolet Bulawayo (We Need New Names, 2013).