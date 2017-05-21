IndyCar driver crashes violently into wall during fastest qualifying time for Indy 500



Sebastien Bourdais was OK after this crash at Indianapolis.

Screengrab via ESPN



IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais was removed from his car and taken to the hospital following an incredibly violent crash on Saturday while attempting to qualify for next week’s Indy 500.

Bourdais was pacing near pole position, averaging 231.534 mph during his qualifying run, before he lost control of his vehicle in Turn 2 and smacking directly into the wall. Both tires on the right side of the car went flying and the body of the vehicle flipped over before landing right side up.

Bourdais suffered a fractured pelvis and fractured right hip in the crash. He’s expected to have surgery on Sunday.