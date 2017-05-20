GCC-US Summit… Consolidation of Strategic Partnership and Distinct Relations







Doha, May 20 (QNA) – The GCC-US Summit, which begins on Sunday, reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States of America, and the strong relations between the two sides in various fields that span more than half a century.

The highly anticipated summit is the third in two year. It followed Camp David summit in 2015 and another summit in Riyadh in April 2016. Both summits discussed key issues in the Middle East and worked on a convergence of views in a number of files.

Tomorrow’s summit will be the first in the era of the US President Donald Trump who is visiting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in his first foreign tour since taking office early this year, contrary to former US presidents who used to visit the neighboring countries like Canada or Mexico in their first overseas trips.

Held under the slogan “Together We Prevail”, the summit will focus on the threats facing security and stability in the region, combating terrorism and building trade relations between the United States and the GCC countries.

Riyadh Summit will be an opportunity for President Trump to adopt new positions towards GCC and Arab issues, especially since the international and regional situation has changed significantly, and the GCC countries, and main regional and international player that cannot be ignored, will act effectively against the changes that are affecting them directly.

The Summit will also be an opportunity to review of the priorities of the US policy in the region, especially in the face of the continuing attempts to destabilize the region. It will also discuss the Syrian crisis, which entered its seventh year, the fate of Assad in the political settlement, the fight against terrorism and the ISIS, the Palestinian cause, the support for legitimacy in Yemen, and the Libyan crisis.





