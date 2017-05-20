In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, about flat on the day. Helping drag down the group were shares of Foot Locker ( FL ), down about 15.7% and shares of Genesco ( GCO ) off about 5.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are waste management shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Waste Management ( WM ), trading lower by about 1.2% and Republic Services ( RSG ), trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Waste Management Stocks