Tanzania: Govt Promises to Promote 196,000 Civil Servants

Photo: The Citizen Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Angellah Kairuki.

Dodoma — The government will promote 196,000 civil servants in the 2017/18 financial year, the Parliament was told yesterday.

Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) Angellah Kairuki told the Parliament that since June 13 last year, the government suspended the promotion of civil servants to pave the way for verification.

She was responding to Special Seats MP Salma Mwassa (CUF), who wanted to know why the government wasn’t promoting eligible workers.

Ms Mwassa added that the move, to a greater extent, demoralised the civil servants, who deserved promotion.

Ngara MP Alex Gashaza (CCM) criticised the government for failing to transfer workers without adhering to relevant regulations, including paying them statutory allowances. In her general responses, minister Kairuki said the government decided to halt promotion exercise in the public sector in order to pave way for conducting verification of academic certificates and other reshuffle, but in a near future doors for promotions would be opened.

“We are planning to give promotion to at least 196,000 different workers in the public sector in the coming fiscal year,” she explained.