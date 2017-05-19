Plantronics, Inc. Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for PLT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Plantronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.80, changing hands as low as $52.24 per share. Plantronics, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLT’s low point in its 52 week range is $40.81 per share, with $58.27 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $52.86. According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PLT makes up 2.57% of the PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio ETF (Symbol: PXQ) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Thursday.

