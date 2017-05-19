CIEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.69, changing hands as low as $22.35 per share. Ciena Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIEN’s low point in its 52 week range is $15.70 per share, with $26.84 as the 52 week high point – that compares with a last trade of $22.74. According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CIEN makes up 3.29% of the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (Symbol: IGN) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Thursday.

