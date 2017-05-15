Kenya: Couple Says Quadruplets Are a Blessing And a Challenge

Photo: Benson Momanyi/The Nation Beatrice Begi, right, and a relative hold her quadruplets at her parents’ home in Nyagancha village, Kenyenya Sub-County, Kisii County, on May 14, 2017.

Changing a dozens of nappies daily and buying more than 80 bottles of milk every week looks like a big bargain for a young couple in Kisii County.

Mrs Beatrice Begi, a green grocer, and her 27-year-old shop attendant husband Mr Dominic Begi are parents of quadruplets.

And they swing between happiness and sadness.

The country’s bad economy does not make things easy for the two.

The mother says what began as a blessing is mutating into a huge challenge.

Her shock came when doctors at Nyangena Hospital said she was carrying four babies.

DEVELOPING COMPLICATIONS

“I was developing complications and when I went to hospital for scanning, doctors told me to prepare for four babies. It was shocking, for I did not know how I would raise them,” said Mrs Begi.

She and her husband are yet to settle the Sh50,000 bill Nyangena Hospital is demanding.

Mr Begi said he would require at least Sh1.3 million every year to take care of the four children.

“We spend more than Sh1,300 on the babies daily, but it is not enough. We will need a lot of help,” he said.

CELEBRATE WITH FAMILY

Kisii Woman Rep aspirant Linet Mongare, who visited the family recently, said the devolved unit should help the couple raise the children.

“The area member of Parliament and governor should treat this as a blessing and celebrate with the family,” she said.

“They should also come to the family’s help,” she said as she donated some food, clothes and other items.

Twenty days since she delivered the babies at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, Ms Begi said meeting the day’s budget had become tough.

BIG CHALLENGE

“Initially it was a shock, later it turned to joy but today, it is a very big challenge that we are struggling to deal with,” she told the Nation at Nyagancha village in Kenyenya Sub-County.

When the Nation visited the family, the mother of five was at her parents’ home.

“Our income is little and cannot support the four children. That is why I came to my mother’s place,” she said.

Mrs Begi added that the food problem had been compounded by a sharp rise in prices.

FOUR BABIES

The babies were born on April 24 and weighed between two and 2.8 kilogrammes.

Ms Begi, the last born in a family of nine, said she never imagined she could have four babies at once.

“At times, it feels more like running a nursery school than a home. However, we also feel blessed in spite of the challenges,” she told the Nation.

“We wanted to give our daughter a sibling.”

Mrs Begi said she had accepted the situation and would do all it took to make the babies happy.