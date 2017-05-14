17 mummies found in Egypt

Archaeologists have discovered 17 mummies in a complex of catacombs in Minya province, south of Cairo.

The ancient artefacts were reportedly found at the Tuna Al-Gabal site at the city in Upper Egypt.

Experts from the Faculty of Archaeology at Cairo University have been working at the site, near the necropolis of birds and animals.

They were investigating an eight-metre deep burial shaft. Other artefacts have also been found.

The discovery is the first of its kind since 1950, when egyptologist Sami Gabra discovered a burial site of ibis and baboons on that date.

