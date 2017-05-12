UAE launches new initiative to fight bank hackers

The UAE Banks Federation (UBF) has announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at reducing the risk of cyber attack and mitigage threats to customers.

The Cyber Threat Intelligence Initiative 2017 was launched after UBF’s CEOs Advisory Council approved in March a proposal submitted by the Information Security Committee calling for the creation of a cyber intelligence sharing platform.

This will allow banks to better identify, protect, detect and respond to cyber-attacks, the UBF said in a statement.

The new platform will enable member banks to seamlessly collect, analyse and share data on cyber threats, while allowing for anonymous reporting and alert management. This will allow banks to gain a comprehensive understanding of the cyber threat landscape and be better prepared to respond to emerging threats, it added.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of UBF, said: “Providing a robust platform for collection and sharing of cyber threat intelligence will allow banks to answer the ‘who, what, where, when, why, and how’ questions needed for immediate decisions and actions required.

“By seamlessly sharing business-critical information with each other, banks will be able to prevent and reduce sensitive data exposure and make better, more informed decisions around risk management and the investment needed for their cybersecurity strategies.

“Such intra-sectoral collaboration will allow the banking industry to become more cyber resilient, ultimately providing greater transaction security and peace of mind for banking customers in the country.”

The move comes as cyber criminals are getting more organised and sophisticated, rendering traditional approaches insufficient in effectively addressing the challenges posed.

The new platform will provide member banks with secure and highly sophisticated methods of sharing cyber threat indicators such as hackers scanning for open ports or brute-force scan attacks, Al Ghurair added.