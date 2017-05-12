Fantasy Baseball: Get excited for Jose Berrios as prospect gets his next chance with Twins

Jose Berrios was absolutely terrible last year in the big leagues despite dominating Triple-A. He has dominated Triple-A once again and he’s headed back to the major leagues with the Twins.

We have no guarantee that this will end well, but you should still get excited.

Jose Berrios

SP / Minnesota (2016 stats) ERA : 8.02

BB/9: 5.4

K/9: 7.6

WHIP: 1.87

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Berrios and some of them even have to do with the 23-year-old pitcher. He has made 36 starts in Triple-A and has a 2.51 ERA and nearly 10 K/9. In 2017 specifically he has only walked eight batters in 39.2 innings. Berrios has lasted at least six innings in all but one of his starts this year.

As I said above, Berrios has dominated the minors before and that has proven to be no guarantee of success in the majors. He only had an 8.2 percent swinging strike in the majors in 2016 and threw less than 40 percent of his pitches in the strike zone. That’s some 2016 James Shields stuff there. You cannot succeed throwing so few strikes while also getting that few whiffs. But you also can’t dominate Triple-A that way either, so it’s hard for me to believe that’s really the pitcher Berrios is.

Especially with that stuff.

Berrios has a curveball that looks unhittable in GIFs but hasn’t generated the whiffs it looks like it should. He has a changeup that most evaluators seem to like more that Berrios himself does. His fastball is good, if not great. That makes it so weird that none of these pitches generated a whiff rate of even 10 percent in 2016, at least in the major leagues. Then again, 58 innings is nowhere close to a large enough sample size to erase the fact that virtually every major publication thought he was one of the best right-handed pitching prospects in baseball before last year.

Berrios has electric stuff that has proven to overwhelm every level of the minors. There’s nowhere to go but the majors, and your Fantasy roster.

The biggest reason I sound so certain that Berrios should be added has nothing to do with the pitcher himself.

Derek Holland is 82 percent owned. Jason Vargas is must-start.

We are desperate for pitching. We’ll do just about anything for a good pitcher. Berrios, unlike most of these guys has actual upside. You don’t need a great imagination to see him striking out a batter per inning and becoming a legitimate top 30 Fantasy starter. You leap at potential like that, especially in this environment.

You may pick up Berrios only to see him get bombed on Saturday and get sent back down. That won’t matter. All of those JAGs will still be on the waiver wire. Take a shot at greatness and recognize that it’s the right move even if it doesn’t work out.