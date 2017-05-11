Titans receiver accused of assaulting man outside bar in Nashville on draft night

Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe has been named in a civil lawsuit over allegations that he knocked a man unconscious after the Titans made their pick during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by a man named Dante Satterfield and obtained by The Tennessean, Sharpe left the man with “broken bones in his face, a concussion, massive face bruising, a perforated eardrum and other injuries” following an assault in an alley behind a bar in Nashville.



Tajae Sharpe is facing a civil lawsuit in Nashville.

USATSI



According to Satterfield, Sharpe became irate when the Titans decided to use their first-round pick on receiver Corey Davis out of Western Michigan.

After the pick was made, Satterfield allegedly made some comments that upset Sharpe. According to the lawsuit, Sharpe, and Titans teammate Sebastian Tretola, asked Satterfield to meet them outside the back door of the bar.

Satterfield eventually made his way out into the alley, which is where the alleged assault took place.

“As soon as I walked out of the back of Tin Roof, that’s when I get punched to the face,” Satterfield told The Tennessean.

Tretola allegedly served as the lookout man for Sharpe during the incident.

Not only did the alleged assault lead to several broken bones in Satterfield’s face, but it also left him unconscious for roughly 12 hours.

According to Nashville police, Satterfield met with them on Wednesday about possibly filing charges.

“The alleged victim who is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit came to the Midtown Hills precinct and met with the investigation team and we do have an open investigation taking place,” police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Aaron confirmed that Nashville police were called to the bar on the night of April 27, and that when they got there, they found an unconscious man.

“There is an open investigation underway into the alleged assault of the victim behind the Tin Roof at the end of April,” Aaron told ESPN.com. “The specifics of Mr. Satterfield’s interview are part of the active investigation.”

Sharpe’s agent, Blaine Roche, denied all claims in the lawsuit.

“The claims are ridiculous,” Roche told The Tennessean. “Tajae unequivocally denies any and all involvement and he looks forward to vindicating his name, clearing his name of any and all wrongdoing here.”

Sharpe, who ended his rookie season in 2016 as the Titans’ third-leading receiver, could see his playing time reduced in 2017 due to the addition of Davis. Not to mention, the Titans also added a receiver in the third round when they selected Taywan Taylor out of Western Kentucky.

As for the lawsuit, Satterfield is seeking damages of at least $500,000. Both Sharpe and Tretola are named in the suit.