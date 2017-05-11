In pictures: FIFA Legends team take to the Bahrain National Stadium pitch

1 of 11
CONMEBOL player Diego Maradona (R) and Carlos Valderrama (L) celebrate a goal during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
CONMEBOL player Diego Maradona (C) vies for the ball during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) high-fives a player as former referee Pierluigi Collina (L) walks by during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
FIFA’s Brazilian football player Ronaldinho (L) prepares to shoot a ball during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) and former football players pose for a photograph during the opening ceremony of a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Retired Brazilian football player Cafu (L) plays with child football players during the opening ceremony of a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
CONMEBOL player Diego Maradona (L) vies for the ball during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
CONMEBOL player Cafu (L) vies for the ball during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) poses for a selfie during the opening ceremony of a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
CONMEBOL player Diego Maradona (L) vies for the ball during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) looks on during a FIFA Legends football game in Manama, Bahrain. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)