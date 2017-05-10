How to keep your skin looking healthy during Ramadan

1 of 9
Fasting can take a toll on your skin, leaving it looking dull and dry. To keep it well-nourished during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, we’ve put together a list of hydrating products to incorporate into your daily routine:
Labo Transdermic Fluid Base SPF 50: This foundation penetrates deep into your skin to offer effective protection against harsh sun, but its light weight texture results in minimum pore clogging. Price: AED 249 at Bin Sina Pharmacy.
Filorga NCTF- REVERSE Day Cream: Enriched with shea butter, this smooth cream helps to repair and restore dry skin and make up for lack of hydration caused by fasting. Price: AED 450 at Boots Pharmacy.
FarmHouse Fresh Guac Star Avocado Mask: While it’s not easy to come by, this mask is worth the drive. Packed with skin nourishing nutrients such as avocados, it is thoroughly hydrating and gentle enough to be used daily. Price: AED 117 at The Westin Dubai A l Habtoor City or the brand’s website.
Nip+Fab Glycolic Fix Radiance Shot: If you’re a fan of facial oils rather than creams, treat your skin to this nourishing and light-weight facial oil. It takes away the dullness of skin that many experience during Ramadan. Price: AED 169 at Spinneys.
Fillerina Plus Night Cream: An anti-aging substitute for those looking to keep skin looking healthy during the fasting month, Fillerina is revitalising and quickly absorbent. It’s best known for curing dry skin. Price: AED 499 at Bin Sina Pharmacy.
The Shower Tower: This brand is known for its 100% organic products, such as the Burj Khalifa soap. Its lavender scented and enriched with Shea Butter, which works to hydrate skin and reduce skin inflammations and wrinkles. Price: AED 95 at O concept Store.
Grown Alchemist Tinted Hydra-Repair Day cream: Want something organic? This tinted moisturiser is perfect for quick fixes as it provides a quick glow and simultaneously hydrates and repairs the skin. Price: AED 195 at Harvey Nichols Dubai.
Water Wipes: Another quick fix, these water wipes are free of all chemicals and perfect for sensitive skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and acne. Price: AED 27 at Spinneys.