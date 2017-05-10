2017 NBA Playoffs second-round picks, brackets, predictions

The Spurs are one win away from a trip to the Western Conference finals. Playing without Kawhi Leonard in overtime due to a turned ankle, San Antonio somehow held on without its superstar to drop the Rockets 110-107 to take a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 is Thursday.

Our experts have given predictions for every second-round series.

At the bottom, we also have our expert brackets for the playoffs with championship picks.

Western Conference

No. 1 Warriors vs. No. 5 Jazz

No. 2 Spurs vs. No. 3 Rockets

Both Bill Reiter and Ethan Skolnick had the Rockets going down to OKC, so obviously they think the Spurs are the team here. Jack Maloney agrees with them. And it’s tough to argue that, but Matt Moore loves to argue and he and James Herbert are going Houston. One thing that should make Rockets fans optimistic is the fact that Houston didn’t shoot all that well against OKC and still found ways to win. You have to think they’re going to get hot at some point, particularly James Harden, but Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs are a different beast. This has six or seven written all over it.

Click here to see SportsLine’s computer predictions for every round of the NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Celtics vs. No. 4 Wizards

Well, everyone except Moore has the series going seven, and that seems about right for this one. This is about as close to a coin flip as you’ll find in the second round, and one X-factor could be Boston’s willingness to stick with the small starting lineup that includes Gerald Green in place of Amir Johnson. John Wall is on another level right now. What a backcourt matchup this will be.

No. 2 Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Raptors

Ethan Skolnick with the bold move, sticking with Toronto even after it looked pretty vulnerable against the Bucks. But remember, the Raptors needed seven games to get out of the first and second round last year and still made it to the conference finals — where of course they lost to the Cavs. We’ll see how this one plays out, but it’s tough to go against the world champs this early.

Playoff bracket predictions

Bill Reiter

Ethan Skolnick

Click here to see SportsLine’s computer predictions for every round of the NBA Playoffs

Matt Moore

James Herbert

Jack Maloney