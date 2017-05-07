Zurich Life, Standard Chartered sign UAE distribution deal

The Middle East arm of Zurich International Life and Standard Chartered bank have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement in the UAE, the two parties said.

Under the 10-year deal, Standard Chartered will offer Zurich’s comprehensive life insurance solutions to its customers in the UAE for the next decade.

This agreement is intended to expand the range of insurance propositions to UAE customers and raise awareness of the importance of cover.

Gautam Duggal, Standard Chartered’s regional head of wealth management for Africa, the Middle East and Europe, and head of wealth management for the UAE, said: “Thanks to this distribution agreement, our clients in the UAE will now have better access to high quality, tailored life insurance products and services that suit their savings and protection needs.”

And Walter Jopp, CEO of Zurich Middle East, said: “The bank’s focus on customer centricity, paired with Zurich’s long standing expertise in the region, will allow us to fulfil customers’ financial needs.”