LOOK: You must see WWE wrestler Kane's fire-themed mayoral campaign materials

Glenn Jacobs, who you certainly know better as Kane from his 22 years in WWE, is running for major of Knox County in Tennessee. This is not new information, nor is it that unusual as former WWE wrestlers have held elected office before.

And as one might expect, Jacobs is not utilizing his in-ring persona in his mayoral run. After all, who would elect a demon with no regard for human life to one of the state’s top offices?

But he’s also not completely shying away from it as Kane’s signature red-and-black design is very much a part of his campaign materials. Not only that, Jacobs is utilizing a flame in his logo as well as the slogan, “Lighting the way for our future.” And while there are three — not four — lines under his name, they sure do look like ring ropes converging into a corner.

As for the campaign ad below, Jacobs can do nothing but smile. That was probably the direction he was given before it was shot. Best of luck to the (former) Big Red Monster.

Wink of the CBS eye to /r/SquaredCircle