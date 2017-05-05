Kenya: Barack Obama Proposed to Another Woman Before Michelle, Book Claims

Photo: The White House President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and their daughters, Malia, left, and Sasha, right, sit for a family portrait in the Oval Office, Dec. 11, 2011.

Barack Obama asked another woman to marry him before he met Michelle, a new biography of the former US president reveals.

The Washington Post recently reviewed a new book, Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama by biographer David J. Garrow that details Obama’s commitment to career and political success at the expense of his personal relationships.

The review said, “Garrow portrays Obama as a man who ruthlessly compartmentalized his existence; who believed early on that he was fated for greatness; and who made emotional sacrifices in the pursuit of a goal that must have seemed unlikely to everyone but him.”

According to the review, Obama proposed to Sheila Miyoshi Jager – not once, but twice!

Jager said Obama proposed to her in 1986 but her parents protested because she was too young to wed. She was 23 and Obama 25.

According to Garrow, Jager, who is of Dutch and Japanese descent, and Barack Obama initially bonded over their multicultural backgrounds, but his political ambitions got in the way of their relationship.

“I remember very clearly when this transformation happened, and I remember very specifically that by 1987, about a year into our relationship, he already had his sights on becoming president,” Jaeger told Garrow.

Obama asked Jager to marry him one more time, before he went to Harvard Law School, but the relationship was coming to an end, “mostly, I think, out of a sense of desperation over our eventual parting and not in any real faith in our future,” Jager explained to Garrow, the Washington Post reports.

The two eventually went their separate ways, with Jager going to South Korea for dissertation research.

Jager is now a professor at Oberlin College in the US.