FireEye (FEYE) Posts Q1 Earnings and Revenue Beat, Solid Guidance

FireEye Inc. ( FEYE ) just released its first-quarter 2017 financial results, posting a GAAP loss of 48 cents per share and revenues of $174 million.

Currently, FEYE is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but this ranking could change based on today’s results. The company’s stock was halted ahead of its conference call.

FireEye:

Beat earnings estimates . The company posted a GAAP loss of 48 cents per share. Excluding 14 cents per share from non-recurring items, FireEye posted a loss of 34 cents per share, which beat our Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.57.

Beat revenue estimates . The company saw revenue figures of $173.7 million, beating our consensus estimate $164 million.

GAAP gross margin came in at 63 percent, compared to 57 percent in the first quarter of 2016. GAAP operating margin was negative 41 percent, compared to negative 93 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

The company announced guidance for the second quarter. FireEye expects total revenue in the range of $173 million to $179 million. Our current consensus estimate calls for revenues of $172.5 million. Additionally, the company now expects full-year revenue in the range of $724 million to $736 million. Our current consensus estimate calls for full-year revenues of $718.9 million.

“We demonstrated significant improvement in efficiency in the first quarter by reducing our non-GAAP operating loss by $60 million, compared to the first quarter of 2016,” said CFO Frank Verdecanna. “Our first quarter results give us confidence in our ability to achieve non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2017 and positive operating cash flow for the year.”

Here’s a graph that looks at FireEye’s latest earnings performance:

FireEye, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FireEye, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | FireEye, Inc. Quote

FireEye Inc. provides security platform for cyber-attacks to enterprises and governments. The Company offers web security, email security, file security and malware analysis. It provides products and services through distributors, resellers and strategic partners primarily in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally.

Check back later for our full analysis on FireEye’s latest report!

Want more stock market analysis from this author? Make sure to follow @ Ryan_McQueeney on Twitter!

The Best & Worst of Zacks

Today you are invited to download the full, up-to-the-minute list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 “Strong Buys” free of charge. From 1988 through 2015 this list has averaged a stellar gain of +25% per year. Plus, you may download 220 Zacks Rank #5 “Strong Sells.” Even though this list holds many stocks that seem to be solid, it has historically performed 6X worse than the market. See these critical buys and sells free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FireEye, Inc. (FEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research