2017 Kentucky Derby prediction: Pick from expert who won eight straight doubles



Always Dreaming won the Florida Derby last month.

Getty Images



Everyone has an opinion on the Kentucky Derby. It’s the most wagered-upon race in the world each year.

Before you bet Saturday’s Run for the Roses, you’ll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture around Churchill Downs who’s been writing about, talking about and betting on the Kentucky Derby for years, Demling comes into the 143rd edition of the event on a mind-blowing streak: He’s nailed eight straight Oaks-Derby doubles.

Eight. Straight.

That means he’s won a bet where you pick the winners of Friday’s Kentucky Oaks and Saturday’s Kentucky Derby each of the past eight years.

Following Wednesday morning’s draw, Demling finalized his Kentucky Derby picks and listed where he believes all 20 horses will finish.

He’s not high on Classic Empire, even though last year’s 2-year-old champion drew a great pole position and will likely go off as the favorite.

In fact, Classic Empire is the favorite at some sports books right now at 4/1 with Always Dreaming and McCracken sitting at 5/1.

The bottom line: Don’t bet on Classic Empire to win.

So which horse wins? Visit SportsLine to see Demling’s pick to win the Kentucky Derby as he goes for his ninth straight Churchill Downs win.