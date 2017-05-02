Morocco: George Mitchell to visit UNE's Tangier Global Forum To Present "Is Peace Possible in the Middle East?"

Former US Senator George J. Mitchell

press release

Tangier, Morocco – The University of New England’s Tangier Global Forum will cap its spring lecture series with a visit from former U.S. Senator George J. Mitchell. A global luminary, who authored the agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland in 1998 and served as President Obama’s special envoy to the Arab-Israeli peace process from 2009 to 2011, Mitchell will present a lecture titled “Is Peace Possible in the Middle East?”

The lecture will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 19H00 in the auditorium at UNE’s Tangier Campus. It will be live-streamed to viewers around the world at www.une.edu/tgf/live.

Mitchell served as U.S. Senator from the state of Maine from 1980 to 1995, and as Senate Majority Leader from 1989 to 1995. For his role in forging the Northern Ireland peace agreement, he received the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In accepting the former award, he opined, “I believe there’s no such thing as a conflict that can’t be ended. They’re created and sustained by human beings. They can be ended by human beings. No matter how ancient the conflict, no matter how hateful, no matter how hurtful, peace can prevail.”

Humanity’s capacity to move beyond seemingly insurmountable ideological differences has certainly been tested by the centuries of turmoil in the Middle East, and Mitchell’s lecture in Tangier is as timely today as it would have been a century ago. To learn more, visit http://www.une.edu/calendar/2017/peace-possible-middle-east .

The Tangier Global Forum has attracted diverse audiences of community members and students since its debut last fall. Mitchell’s lecture will be the eighth of the academic year for the series, following such topics as the challenges facing the Arab world, the birth of monotheism, and how the lessons of the Enlightenment might be applied to the greatest challenges facing humanity today.

About the Tangier Global Forum

Founded by Moroccan-American scholar Anouar Majid, the University of New England’s Tangier Global Forum capitalizes on the millennial legacy of Tangier as a border city to encourage discussion and critical examination of the burning issues facing the global community. American, Moroccan, European and other thinkers from around the world give lectures, lead seminars and conduct workshops to shed light on — and provide new insights

into — histories and cultures that are critical to a better understanding of our human condition today. All events are free, open to the public and streamed live around the globe. Live translation into one or more languages is also available.

About the University of New England

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, an innovative educational community with two distinctive coastal Maine campuses, a vibrant new campus in Tangier, Morocco, and a robust offering of degree and certificate programs online. UNE is home to Maine’s only medical and dental schools—part of a comprehensive health education mission built on a pioneering interprofessional approach that includes pharmacy, nursing and an array of allied health professions.

UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit http://www.une.edu