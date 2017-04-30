2017 NFC West Draft Grades: Cards double up on defensive stars, Lynch aces first test

Grading an NFL Draft immediately after it occurs is akin to giving your compliments to the chef based on the menu. It will take at least three years before we can truly assess how the 32 NFL teams fared over the weekend.

But waiting is no fun. As such, let’s take a take at which NFC West teams appear to have done the best job of filling needs and building for the future via the seven rounds of the 2017 draft.

Arizona Cardinals

With longtime defensive standout

Calais Campbell

heading to Jacksonville on a massive deal, general manager Steve Keim needed a difference-maker in the 2017 draft. Instead he found two, nabbing one of the more dynamic front-seven defenders in

Temple Owls

‘s

Haason Reddick

and arguably the most versatile defensive back in the draft in

Washington Huskies

‘s

Budda Baker

a round later. Reddick starred as an undersized pass rusher for the Owls before showing off his instincts and agility as an off-ball linebacker at the Senior Bowl and combine. Baker starred as a safety and nickel cornerback for Washington, exhibiting the agility and speed to handle both roles in the NFL.

The

Arizona Cardinals

have shown a willingness to gamble on small-school prospects since Keim took over, and they made Grambling State standout Chad Williams (another Senior Bowl star) the first non-combine invitee selected in the 2017 draft, making him the 98th overall pick. Athletic and highly competitive, he could be the complement and eventual replacement to

Larry Fitzgerald

the club had hoped former first-round pick

Michael Floyd

would become. Though they will be overshadowed by their flashier classmates, the Cardinals also solidified their offensive line with battle-tested veterans

Dorian Johnson

and Will Holden.

Grade: B+

Los Angeles Rams

With 2016 No. 1 overall pick

Jared Goff

struggling as a rookie, it was obvious that the

Los Angeles Rams

needed to find him more dynamic weapons. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, after the massive trade up last year to land the former Cal product the team was missing its first round pick to do so — a problem exacerbated with a surprising early run on pass-catchers. The Rams responded by using three of their first four picks on weapons for Goff, landing joker tight end Gerald Everett with their first pick (No. 44 overall), Eastern Washington’s

Cooper Kupp

with their second (69) and Texas A&M’s vertical threat Josh Reynolds (117) with their fourth selection.

Despite his small school background, Kupp (whose father and grandfather both played in the NFL) is far and away the most polished of the group, standing out against Pac-12 and Senior Bowl competition. The Rams thought enough of Eastern Washington’s talent, in fact, to go back to the Eagles for its top pass rusher in twitchy edge rusher

Samson Ebukam

, who was not invited to the combine despite registering 44 tackles for loss and 24 sacks over his career. The Rams gambled on similarly undersized rushers late in Day 3, adding penetrating

Tulane Green Wave

defensive tackle

Tanzel Smart

and Pitt’s speedy edge defender

Ejuan Price

. Third-round safety

John Johnson

won’t get the hype of the rushers or receivers, but he is a solid player at a position of need for this club.

Grade: C+

San Francisco 49ers

While it may be true that by inheriting arguably the weakest roster in the NFL first-year general manager John Lynch could do nothing but improve the 49ers, he certainly appeared to have done precisely that in his initial draft, landing an impressive collection of talent this year and setting his club up nicely in 2018 with several trades. The 49ers were widely expected to take

Stanford Cardinal

‘s star defensive lineman

Solomon Thomas

at No. 2 overall but convinced Chicago to part with three picks by dropping down just one selection to still nab the 2016 Morris Trophy Award winner. Lynch found another trophy winner later in the first round by trading up with the division-rival

Seattle Seahawks

to land Butkus Award-winning linebacker

Reuben Foster

at No. 31 overall.

The 49ers then added length at cornerback in Ahkello Witherspoon and raw speed at running back (

Joe Williams

), tight end (

George Kittle

) and wide receiver (Trent Taylor) in the middle rounds. Quarterback

C.J. Beathard

comes from a pro-style offense at

Iowa Hawkeyes

but may lack the arm strength to be much more than a backup at the NFL level. Watch out for Mississippi defensive tackle

D.J. Jones

and

Utah Utes

edge defender

Pita Taumoepenu

to surprise as sixth-round selections. If Thomas and Foster perform as expected (a legitimate question given that the latter’s shoulder was red-flagged by some), Lynch and the 49ers aced their first big test.

Grade: B+

Seattle Seahawks

After struggling to protect quarterback

Russell Wilson

(as well as run the football), most presumed the Seahawks would make offensive line their top and perhaps only priority on draft day. Instead, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll opted to stick with the defensive-oriented strategy that helped the club establish itself as a powerhouse in the first place, using four of their first five picks on that side of the ball. The club led off with

Michigan State Spartans

‘s freakish (albeit inconsistent) 6-foot-6, 295-pound

Malik McDowell

at No. 35 overall before restocking an aging secondary with

UCF Knights

‘s twitchy cornerback

Shaquill Griffin

, hard-hitting

Michigan Wolverines

safety

Delano Hill

and rugged

North Carolina Tar Heels

defensive tackle

Nazair Jones

.

The Seahawks did add two offensive linemen, burly blockers

Ethan Pocic

and

Justin Senior

from the SEC, but neither possesses the agility and balance most teams require of its tackles, so expecting either rookie to solve Seattle’s pass blocking woes is probably unrealistic. Seattle prioritizes power, versatility and toughness in its offensive linemen, which the former

LSU Tigers

and

Mississippi State Bulldogs

blockers do boast. It also loves length and ball skills in its defensive backs, which Griffin and Hill — as well as Day 3 picks Tedric Thompson and Mike Thompson — offer. Carroll’s well-documented feud with Jim Harbaugh aside, Seattle won big when adding two of the latter’s pupils from Stanford in

Richard Sherman

and

Doug Baldwin

. The club seemed confident in its post-draft press conference that both Hill and fellow Michigan standout

Amara Darboh

, a physically imposing wideout, could help this club.

Grade: B