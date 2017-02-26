VIDEO: Villarreal 2-3 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo on target in comeback win

Real Madrid ensured they reclaimed top spot in LaLiga after completing a remarkable turnaround to beat Villarreal at the Ceramica Stadium.

Having watched Barcelona move into first place thanks to their win away to Atletico Madrid earlier in the day, the pressure was on Zinedine Zidane’s side to retake the initiative in the title race.

But the home team failed to read the script as they raced into a two goal lead through goals from Manuel Trigueros and Cedric Bakambu.

Madrid, however, found a response as Gareth Bale halved the deficit with a thumping header before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled the scores from the penalty spot.

And Madrid showed the stuff of champions in the closing stages as Alvaro Morata nodded home Marcelo’s stunning cross to lift Los Blancos to the summit.

Watch the goals below….