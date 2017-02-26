Creighton's Mo Watson, Jr. turns himself into the police for sexual assault charge



Mo Watson, Jr. has been suspended from all team activities

USATSI



According to a report from the Omaha World-Herald, Creighton senior point guard Maurice Watson, Jr. has turned himself into police after reportedly dodging law enforcement who were out to arrest him.

Watson’s arrest warrant was issued on Thursday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault involving a 19-year-old student at Creighton.

Watson’s attorney, Mallory Hughes, told the World-Herald that her client had been en route since Friday, but his trip had been stalled by a snowstorm and his injury made the return trip more difficult.

“That’s a trip that takes hours and hours,” Hughes said. The family was slowed by the snowstorm that moved across the nation’s midsection and by the need to give Watson breaks from riding due to his injury. His doctor had told him he shouldn’t spend long periods in the car without a break.”

Watson, who tore his ACL in January, was suspended from all team activities by Creighton last week.