Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: HUM, WMT, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 8,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 841,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of HUM’s average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 17, 2017 , with 2,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 52,543 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of WMT’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring February 24, 2017 , with 7,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 754,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange: And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 19,100 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BA’s average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring March 03, 2017 , with 1,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA’s trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange: For the various different available expirations for HUM options , WMT options , or BA options , visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today’s Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »