'Imagine Conte got his man instead of a £33m pointless signing' – Chelsea fans react as Fernando Llorente comes back to haunt his former boss

Fernando Llorente is on fire right now.

The Spanish striker has scored nine goals for Swansea this season and even attracted interest from champions elect Chelsea in the January transfer window.

And Antonio Conte is probably wishing he got his man right about now.

Despite dominating the first half, Chelsea found themselves level with the Swans at half time as Llorente scored a thumping header past Thibaut Courtois.

At least Chelsea have Michy Batshauyi in reserve, right Antonio? Antonio?

talkSPORT takes a look at the best reactions from fans online…