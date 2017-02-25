Del Potro Eager For Raonic Test

Seventh seed Juan Martin del Potro wanted an opportunity to test himself against the world’s best players at the Delray Beach Open. He’ll get just that when he takes the court on Saturday for a mouth-watering semi-final battle with top seed Milos Raonic that showcases two of the biggest serves and forehands in tennis.

Del Potro and Raonic are even in their FedEx ATP Head2Head rivalry at 1-1, but haven’t played in four years. The Argentine, competing in his first ATP World Tour event of the season, said he was eager to see how his game responds against an in-form Raonic. His last match against a Top 5 player in the Emirates ATP Rankings came this past October in Basel (l. Nishikori).

“It’s going to be a big chance for me,” said del Potro. “He’s the favourite and is playing so good, but I want to see how my level is against the top players at this part of the year.”





Raonic Survives Edmund Challenge

The Argentine earned his place in the final four by defeating fourth seed and defending champion Sam Querrey on Friday 7-5, 7-5, avenging a loss to the American in last year’s Delray Beach semi-finals. Little separated del Potro and Querrey in their latest match, but the seventh seed gained the lone break in each set at 5-5. He denied Querrey any break point chances, firing eight aces and winning 87 per cent of his first serve points.

Del Potro improves his Delray Beach record to 11-1 and FedEx ATP Head2Head record against Querrey to 3-1.

“You have to keep focused the whole time against him and stay positive. There were many times when he was serving at 0/30 and would hit three or four aces, so you can get frustrated,” said del Potro. “I did a good job of staying calm and taking my chances when I had them.”

