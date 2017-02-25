Bahrain's Investcorp inks $400m US property deal

Bahrain-based Investcorp has announced that its US-based real estate arm has invested in three properties in New York, California, and Nevada for a total price of nearly $400 million.

All three properties are located in markets which benefit from robust fundamentals, the investment firm said in a statement, adding that it has confidence in the US real estate market.

Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman of Investcorp said: “We believe the US economy is poised for significant growth. We have a long history of investments in the US, and our $1.2 billion investment in residential properties in the past 18 months demonstrates our belief that the US real estate market provides high-quality investments.”

Atlantic Point is a 795 unit housing property located in Bellport, New York while The Highlands is a 556 unit property in Grand Terrace, California and Villas at Green Valley is a 609 unit building in Henderson, Nevada.