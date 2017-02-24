Murray Scores 300th Doubles Win

Jamie Murray recorded the 300th match win of his doubles career by partnering Bruno Soares to a 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 quarter-final win at the Rio Open presented by Claro over Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman.

Murray and Soares nearly squandered a 9/5 lead in the Match Tie-break, but recovered to prevail on their fifth match point. The top seeds now go on to face either third seeds Pablo Carreno Busta and Pablo Cuevas, who advanced 6-4, 7-5 over qualifiers Facundo Bagnis and Gastao Elias.

Fourth seeds and defending Rio champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah continued their win streak with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak. The Colombian Power took the title last week at the Argentina Open and now face Julio Peralta and Horacio Zeballos, who stopped second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 6-4.