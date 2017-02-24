Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish confident team can escape relegation trouble under Sam Allardyce

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is still confident Sam Allardyce can lead the team to Premier League safety.

The Eagles are on a dismal run of form, finding themselves in 19th place in the Premier League table and two points from safety.

Allardyce succeeded Alan Pardew as Palace manager in December, following his failed England stint, but his proud record of never being relegated from the Premier League looks to be in serious jeopardy.

In fact, the ex-Bolton and West Ham boss’ first eight league games at the helm of the struggling Eagles has brought just one win, and a draw, as the traditional new manager bounce appears to have evaporated.

However, Parish still believes that under Allardyce’s guidance, and with hard work behind the scenes, Crystal Palace can successfully steer themselves out of relegation trouble.

“Of course we are [confident] and there’s a lot of work going on in the background,” the Palace chairman told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“Sometimes you do get that instant bounce – we actually played very well against Watford when Sam arrived.

“If we had scored the penalty we probably would have won the game so we did actually get a reaction.

“No matter, there’s an enormous amount of hard work going on in the background to change things and to get the lads to the level that they need to be at in the next few games.”