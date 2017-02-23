Inside the world's largest and fastest aluminium motor yacht

    Australian luxury yacht builder Silver Yachts has revealed its most advanced, eco-fuel efficient vessel Silver at the Dubai International Boat Show. We take a look inside the 77 metre yacht:


    Designed by world-famous yacht designer Espen Oeino, Silver Fast is reportedly the world’s largest and fastest aluminium motor yacht. It boasts a sleek contour and hull lines with a striking all dark silver paint.


    At 77 meters, it achieves a top speed of over 27 knots in optimal conditions and is also the fastest long range cruising yacht – 4,500 nautical miles at 18 knots and 6,000 nautical miles at 14 knots.


    Its accommodations are spread across three decks, in seven en suite cabins. At 18 – 20 knots, the yacht is quiet and vibration-free, with low noise levels around 40/45 decibels.


    Of particular note is the owner’s living space. Spread across a full deck, it boasts a spacious lounge leading to a private deck and luxurious cabin with 180-degree views, his and hers en suites and a study area.


    All interiors are designed in luxurious furnishings.


    Indoor and outdoor dining options are available on the main deck with wraparound sliding glass panels and air-conditioning (just in case it gets too hot) and has a capacity for 20 guests.


    The sundeck provides for an outdoor cinema to be viewed from the glass-fronted 8 person Jacuzzi. The Dubai International Boat Show will take place from February 28 to March 4 at Dubai International Marine Club, Mina Seyahi. It is set to feature 450 boats and watercrafts at an estimated $408m (AED 1.5b) in value.



