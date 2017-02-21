Horn v Pacquiao still on standby as uncertainty over bout grows

Posted



Manny Pacquiao’s adviser says Jeff Horn’s fight with the boxing great remains on the table and could be confirmed next week.

But clouds over the Queenslander’s dream fight with Pacquiao remain, with the Filipino legend’s camp confirming the Australian is but one of a number of candidates for his next bout.

Manny Pacquiao record Southpaw

Nickname: Pac-Man

67 fights – 59 wins (38 KO), 6 losses, 2 draws

Has held world titles at flyweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, light middleweight

The fight, thought to be locked in for April, is increasingly doubtful with reports Englishman Amir Khan reached an agreement with Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum to fight the Filipino.

Arum has told News Corp Australia those reports were “bullshit” speculation.

But Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz says the matter is unresolved — despite organisers announcing the Horn-Pacquiao last month, mooted for Brisbane’s Lang Park.

“Hopefully by midweek next week we’ll have a final on everything,” Koncz told Fox Sports.

“Once we have confirmed 100 per cent the venue and the arena and who the opponent is we’ll make an announcement.

“But until then I think it’s detrimental to all negotiations taking place and it’s not fair to the candidates we are looking to fight.”

Pacquiao is yet to sign off on the Khan deal, according to the UK Mirror, and it is unclear when and where the bout would take place.

Confusion has reigned over Horn’s fight with Pacquiao since Koncz fronted media in Abu Dhabi this month to claim his next fight would take place in the UAE.

Koncz even went as far as apologising to the Australian public for the confusion, explaining that the UAE was always the first preference and Brisbane was merely a “back-up plan”.

Pacquiao also tweeted, “see you in UAE for my next fight” earlier this month.

The 38-year-old then polled Twitter users on who he should next fight, with Khan the preferred option.

Pacquiao and Khan are former training partners, with the Englishman’s representatives reportedly meeting Arum last month.

Duco Events, the organisers of the Horn-Pacquiao fight, have declined to comment.

